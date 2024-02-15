Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged in alleged robbery on CTA Red Line train in Fuller Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy was charged with allegedly robbing a 27-year-old man on a CTA train in the Fuller Park neighborhood last month.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of robbery.

Chicago police said the teen was identified as one of the offenders who, on Jan. 30, approached and robbed the victim while riding a Red Line train in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

He was taken into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 8:39 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.