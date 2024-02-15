Teen charged in alleged robbery on CTA Red Line train in Fuller Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy was charged with allegedly robbing a 27-year-old man on a CTA train in the Fuller Park neighborhood last month.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of robbery.

Chicago police said the teen was identified as one of the offenders who, on Jan. 30, approached and robbed the victim while riding a Red Line train in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

He was taken into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No further information was immediately available.