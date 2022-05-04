Oak Park and River Forest student brings gun to school after making threat, but gets caught before making it inside

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Oftentimes, we report on school shootings and the warning signs after the fact, and after tragedy and horror have already occurred.

But this is a much different story out of Oak Park and River Forest High School, where a student who heard something is now credited with doing something.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, a tip from a student sent police to the school, at 201 Scoville Ave. in Oak Park. Police told CBS 2 the threat was serious – the 18-year-old said he intended to bring a gun to school, and then he did.

"I want to how this child had access to a gun or guns," said OPRF parent Amberly Stokes. "I want to know why - why? And who's responsible for that negligence?"

Stokes found out about the incident when the district sent an email. Her son, Jameson Foreman – who is a freshman at OPRF – said word slowly got out by the end of the day.

"I was surprised when I heard about it, because I thought there would be a lockdown or something - but there was nothing," Jameson said. "They didn't say anything."

While the student with the gun never made it inside, investigators have not determined whether the teen intended to harm anyone – or his motive.

"It doesn't make a difference to me," Stokes said. "I don't want a loaded gun at school in the hands of a child."



The close call comes just days after the high school did a practice shooter drill.

"They turn off the lights, and we all get away from the window; of the doors, so that no one can see in," Jameson said.

"It's disruptive, but also necessary, because we deal with these risks," his mother added.

Students and parents were able to attend a school honors banquet as planned Tuesday night. All signs point to one student who heard something and spoke up.

His actions likely kept the doors open, and everyone safe.

"If he didn't do that, then the shooter could've very well got into the school," Jameson said.

"And the parents need to be held accountable," added Stokes. "Whoever put this gun in this child's hand must be held accountable."

The teenage gun suspect was locked up in custody Tuesday night. He is also facing expulsion from the school.