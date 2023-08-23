Teen charged with robbing two woman on CTA Pink Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy was charged with robbing two women on a CTA Pink Line train on the Lower West Side earlier this month.

Chicago police Mass Transit Unit arrested the teen on Tuesday, in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road.

He was identified as the offender who, on Aug. 5, took property by force from a 24-year-old woman who was riding the train, in the 2000 block of South Koster. He was also identified as the person who robbed another 24-year-old woman on the same line, in the 1700 block of West 18th Street the day after.

The teen was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of robbery.

No further information was immediately available.