Teams come together at football game to remember South Elgin students killed in crash

LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) -- A moment of silence at a suburban high school football game for the visitors, who lost two classmates in a crash this week.

Two communities came together Friday night to pay their respects and to mourn the loss of two students killed in a crash.

The crash on Thursday morning took the lives of two South Elgin High School students. The school's football team played in Lombard Friday night.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was a really special moment – as both teams took a knee at mid-field, many with their arms around one another. A moment of silence was observed to recognize the tremendous loss.

Meanwhile, police in Bartlett are providing more information about the crash as their investigation continues.

At the game in Lombard, the bright lights of high school Friday night football dimmed as the South Elgin students reflected on the tragedy that has rocked their community.

Before kickoff, Glenbard East High School held the moment of silence to remember South Elgin students Kammora Campbell, 17, and Talulay Henrym 16.

Both students were killed when the car they were in collided with a dump truck at Illinois Route 25 and Kenyon Road in Bartlett as they were on the way to school.

"I just feel sick to my stomach thinking about it. I can't even imagine," said South Elgin High School parent Jill Beebe. "My son drives to school every day, and it just breaks my heart."

Inside the stadium, parents made sure to honor the teenage girls.

"Worst nightmare. Worst," said Beebe. "We are all banding together. Everybody in South Elgin is trying to do a meal train and just be there to support."

Bartlett police said the driver of the Honda Civic failed to yield while taking a left. When the Honda Civic collided with the Mack truck, four people were inside the car.

The driver and another passenger, both girls who attend South Elgin, survived. One of the girls, passenger Elizabeth Esparza, had to be airlifted to a second hospital for treatment.

"I know they have their support team," said Janet Almanza, whose brother attends South Elgin High School. "I know that U-46 is talking to them a lot, and so, hopefully, everyone that needs to talk talks."

At the scene, Debbie Farsalas took a moment to leave flowers at a memorial that is growing.

"South Elgin High School literally is steps away. They were that close," Farsalas said. "This community loves them. They're there for them. This is not going to be forgotten for years."



The driver of both the Mack dump truck and the Honda Civic in which the students were riding suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A relative of one of the victims said two of the girls who were in the car were related.