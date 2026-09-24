Teacher and basketball coach at Island Lake, Illinois, school charged with child pornography

A sixth-grade teacher and basketball coach at a school in Island Lake, Illinois, was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.

Crystal Lake police arrested John Anderlik, 27, on a search warrant at his home Thursday morning. He was charged with two counts each of possessing and disseminating child sex abuse material.

Police said they were led to Anderlik through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

In a letter to families, Wauconda Community School District 118 said Anderlik is a sixth-grade teacher and basketball coach at Matthews Middle School in Island Lake.

Officials did not specify whether the materials Anderlik is charged with possessing are believed to have involved any children from the school.

The letter said Anderlik has been placed on administrative leave, and may not enter any school district property or contact any students.

District 118 is cooperating with Crystal Lake police, and Island Lake and Wauconda police were also informed.

Crisis teams, social workers, and counselors have also been made available for students and staff at all District 118 schools, including Matthews Middle School and Wauconda High School, in the wake of the news.

Anderlik was set to appear in court on Friday.