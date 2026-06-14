SWAT response at apartment bulidng ends with people in custody in Addison, Illinois

A SWAT response at an apartment building ended with people in custody in the west Chicago suburb of Addison early Sunday.

Around midnight Sunday morning, officers were called for a domestic incident outside an apartment building in the 300 block of North State Street in Addison. Witnesses said someone fired a gunshot before entering the building, but no one was struck by the gunshot.

Addison police and the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System SWAT team were called to the scene, and an ongoing police investigation was reported as of just before 5 a.m.

Police and the NIPAS went on to execute a search warrant and located the person accused of firing the shot, police said. All those involved in the standoff were taken into custody, and the scene was clear by just before 10 a.m., police said.