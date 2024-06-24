SUV slams into another car, restaurant in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver was cited after slamming his sport-utility vehicle into a restaurant in Uptown Sunday night.

The car plowed into Anna Maria Pasteria, located at 4400 N. Clark St. at the northwest corner of the intersection with Montrose Avenue.

Police said at 9:48 p.m., a 27-year-old man was driving a Lexus RX300 northwest on Clark Street when he ran a red light at Montrose Avenue. He first hit a Mercedes Benz E-Class headed west on Montrose Avenue, police said.

Afterward, the driver of the Lexus hit the restaurant—with the vehicle ending up fully inside.

Supplied to CBS 2

The driver of the Lexus was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with back and neck pain, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The driver was ticketed for disobeying a red light, and driving without insurance or registration.

Anna Maria Pasteria has been in business since 1989. It was founded by Anna and Maria, two sisters originally from the Basilicata region of southern Italy.

The extent of the damage to the restaurant was not immediately learned.