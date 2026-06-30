SUV crashes into home on Chicago's South Side
An SUV crashed into a home on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday morning.
Video from the scene shows the SUV partially in the home near 94th Street and Lafayette Avenue.
It is unclear whether anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.