Watch CBS News
Local News

SUV crashes into home on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

An SUV crashed into a home on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday morning. 

Video from the scene shows the SUV partially in the home near 94th Street and Lafayette Avenue. 

It is unclear whether anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue