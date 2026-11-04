SUV crashes into restaurant in Pilsen

An SUV crashed into a restaurant in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said someone crashed the SUV into Steak & Egger in the 1100 block of West Cermak Road just before 5 a.m.

Chicago police said the driver did not enter the building but fled in a second SUV, leaving the first SUV behind. No proceeds were taken from the restaurant.

The crash caused significant damage to the front of the building.

No injuries were reported.

Chicago police are investigating.