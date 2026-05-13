3 arrested after SUV crashes into building in River Forest, Illinois

Three people were arrested after an SUV crashed into a building in River Forest, Illinois, on Tuesday night.

River Forest police said officers responded to the crash site at 7777 North Avenue just after 10:15 p.m. Police said the vehicle was involved in another incident with the police department before the crash.

Police said all three people inside the SUV were taken into custody and taken to local hospitals. Their conditons are unknown at this time.

Police said the building was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.