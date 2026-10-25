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Suspicious noise in garbage can at O'Hare turns out to be key fob

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Greg Kelly

/ CBS Chicago

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A suspicious sound in a garbage can prompted police to rush to O'Hare International Airport on Sunday morning, but the source turned out to be a key fob.

At 9:21 a.m., officers were called to the airport to investigate a suspicious noise coming from a garbage can at Terminal 2 at O'Hare.

Early reports indicated it was making a beeping noise.

The item turned out to be discarded personal item, namely a key fob.

Further information was not released.

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