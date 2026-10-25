Suspicious noise in garbage can at O'Hare turns out to be key fob
A suspicious sound in a garbage can prompted police to rush to O'Hare International Airport on Sunday morning, but the source turned out to be a key fob.
At 9:21 a.m., officers were called to the airport to investigate a suspicious noise coming from a garbage can at Terminal 2 at O'Hare.
Early reports indicated it was making a beeping noise.
The item turned out to be discarded personal item, namely a key fob.
Further information was not released.