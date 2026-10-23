Suspicious letter draws hazmat response at Kluczynski Federal Building in downtown Chicago Friday morning

The Chicago Fire Department's hazmat team responded to the Kluczynski Federal Building for a suspicious letter Friday morning.

A large CFD presence was visible outside the building at 230 S. Dearborn Street around 8:30 a.m.

Chicago fire officials said the call initially came in a few minutes before 8 a.m. for a suspicious envelope or letter delivered there, but did not have any further details.

Chicago police confirmed they responded to the same incident but did not have any details at this time.

CBS News Chicago has also reached out to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security about the incident and are waiting to hear back.

Hazmat responses for suspicious letters have become more frequent in the past week. Last Friday, an envelope with white powder was sent to Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas' office in the county building next to Chicago City Hall, prompting a large hazmat response.

Later that afternoon another suspicious package prompted a hazmat response at the George W. Dunne Cook County Administration Building at 69 W. Washington St., which houses the Chicago Board of Elections and Cook County Clerks' election offices.

Last Friday and Wednesday U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky's district office in north suburban Skokie received suspicious envelopes that prompted a hazmat response both times. U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley also got a suspicious letter at his Chicago office on Wednesday, also prompting a hazmat response, as did Rep. Brad Schneider at his Lincolnshire office.

Federal authorities have been investigating letter and packages containing white powder substances sent to election offices and the offices of elected officials starting last week, as the 2026 midterm election approaches.