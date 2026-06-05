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Police searching for man, woman wanted into CTA train platform battery in West Loop

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Police are searching for two people wanted in connection with a battery in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. 

Police responded to an aggravated battery on a CTA train platform in the 900 block of West Lake Street on Wednesday just before 12:30 a.m. Police said two people attacked a 26-year-old man. 

Police said the male suspect was wearing a light blue Chicago Blackhawks cap, dark gray long-sleeve shirt, tan pants, and brown shoes. The female suspect, police said, was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white gym shoes. 

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CPD

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at (312) 745-4447. 

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