Police searching for man, woman wanted into CTA train platform battery in West Loop

Police are searching for two people wanted in connection with a battery in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood.

Police responded to an aggravated battery on a CTA train platform in the 900 block of West Lake Street on Wednesday just before 12:30 a.m. Police said two people attacked a 26-year-old man.

Police said the male suspect was wearing a light blue Chicago Blackhawks cap, dark gray long-sleeve shirt, tan pants, and brown shoes. The female suspect, police said, was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white gym shoes.

CPD

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at (312) 745-4447.