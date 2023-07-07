Suspected rooftop robber shot in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details after a homeowner shot a suspected rooftop robber in Lincoln Park.

The suspect somehow got inside a construction site next door to reach their roof.

It's at least the second time this week that would-be victims have shot suspects on the North Side.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with the homeowner who said he and his wife were in bed when they heard footsteps on the roof. When he went upstairs to check it out, he saw a person standing on his roof.

That's when he realized it was someone trying to break into their home.

The homeowners made their first call for help just before 11:00 p.m., first for a suspicious person. Minutes later, there was another call for shots fired at the same address.

Police arrived to find a would-be robber, a woman, shot. Police added that the homeowner shot her to prevent her from breaking in.

Caller states home invader shot and we do have fire rolling. The suspect got access to the property through the construction site next door.

CBS 2 spoke with the homeowner who didn't want to appear on camera, but he said he wanted to protect his home and his family. He pointed out a rope draped over the side of the building. It's a way the suspect could have rappelled onto their roof.

He added that his wife called 911 three times to report the situation and it took police 20 minutes to get there. She called three times for someone on the roof.

It's the second time in less than a week a would-be victim shot a suspected offender on the North Side.

On Wednesday, a conceal carry holder shot a man who tried to rob him at gunpoint in West Ridge. Detectives are now investigating whether the suspect on Clybourn had a weapon.

The family said they are grateful they weren't hurt.

The homeowner is a concealed carry holder.

The suspect was shot in the wrist and chest but is expected to be okay.