Suspect wanted in connection to several armed robberies involving Chicago restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is asking the public for help with identifying a man wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies at restaurants across the city.

The suspect robbed several restaurants in five neighborhoods between June and July - including West Town, River West, River North, South Loop, and Near West Side.

Police say he would enter a sandwich shop or restaurant, go behind the counter, and either remove money from the register or order the employee to remove the money at gunpoint.

In one of the incidents, the suspect became aggressive and struck the victim in the side of the face.

Incident times and locations:

· 1200 block of South Canal St on June 25 at 4:20 a.m. / July 15 at 3:45 a.m.

· 700 block of South Western Avenue on June 26 at 11:47 a.m.

· 2500 block of West North Avenue on June 27 at 10:45 a.m.

· 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on June 30 at 9:00 a.m.

· 0-100 block of West Ohio Street on July 8 at 4:00 a.m.

· 1600 block of West Roosevelt Road on July 16 at 10:28 p.m.

· 600 block of South Wabash Avenue on July 18 at 3:48 a.m.

The suspect is described as an African American man between 20-35 years old, between 5-feet-10 to 6-feet-4 in height, and weighing 175 to 200 pounds.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area 3 Detective Division at 312-744-8263.