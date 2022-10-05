Suspect in shooting of 7-year-old boy in Roseland due in bond court Wednesday

Suspect due in bond court Wednesday in shooting of boy, 7, in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man facing attempted murder charges in the shooting of a 7-year-old-boy heads to bond court Wednesday.

Legend Barr recovering in the hospital was heading to church with his family in Roseland on Sunday when they spotted a man breaking into another car.

Police say that's when Kentrell Gayden, 22, pulled out a rifle and started shooting in their direction – striking the boy in the leg.

Gayden was arrested shortly after the shooting.