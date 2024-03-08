Suspect released in deadly road rage shooting on Indiana expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect in a fatal road rage shooting on the Borman Expressway in northwest Indiana was released from custody on Friday, but the shooting remained under investigation.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Indiana State Police got a call from a man who claimed he was involved in an altercation and shooting with another driver on Interstate 80/94 in Lake Station, between Central Avenue and Ripley Street.

Police found 55-year-old Mark Brunt, of Chesterton, Indiana, dead from a gunshot wound at Ripley Street.

The man who had called police was taken into custody two miles away on Interstate 65 shortly after the shooting.

"He didn't stay behind. He continued driving down the roadway and then when he called us, our dispatchers told him to pull over and then troopers responded to him, as well as at the same that this crash occurred," said ISP Sgt. Glen Field. "So we had troopers going to two separate locations and were able to determine that they were related."

Police said he is a suspect in the incident but have not confirmed whether he was believed to be the shooter.

Late Friday afternoon, Indiana State Police said that man had been released from custody, but the investigation remained open. Police declined to provide any explanation.