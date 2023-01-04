Suspect in Idaho student murders was stopped by Indiana State Police twice a month later

Suspect in Idaho student murders was stopped by Indiana State Police twice

Suspect in Idaho student murders was stopped by Indiana State Police twice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man now charged with the murders of four Idaho college students was stopped by Indiana State Police twice during a cross-country road trip with his father last month.

Dash cam and body camera footage released by Indiana State Police show one of the traffic stops. It happened on the morning of Dec. 15 on Interstate 70 in Hancock County, Indiana just east of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police pulled over the white Hyundai Elantra for following too closely. A trooper's body-worn camera showed Bryan Kohberger in the driver's seat.

The same car had been stopped just two minutes earlier by Hancock County Sheriff's Department, who released Kohberger and his father with a verbal warning.

Dec. 15 was a month after the murders. At the time of the traffic stop, police in Idaho had not released information about any vehicle wanted in the case of the college student murders.

The four victims — Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Madison Mogen, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho — were found dead on Nov. 13 in a house Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves shared with two other roommates, who were unharmed.

Kohberger was arrested in the Poconos in Pennsylvania last week, charged with first-degree murder and burglary. He waived extradition Tuesday before a judge in a Monroe County, Pennsylvania courtroom.

Police said the arrest happened after the FBI contacted state police about helping with surveillance on Kohberger.