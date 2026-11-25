Chicago police on Wednesday were asking for help from the public in finding a man who groped a woman as she boarded a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train last week.

Police said at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, the woman was getting on a train at the Washington Street Blue Line stop downtown when a man grabbed her buttocks.

The suspect was described as a Black male between 45 and 55 years old, with short black and gray hair, a black and gray beard and glasses. He stood between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall.

Police did not specify verbally what he was wearing, but did release surveillance images showing him wearing jeans and a light gray hoodie, and carrying a plastic shopping bag and what appeared to be a hat.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information was asked to call Chicago police Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK-500166.