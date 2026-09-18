Man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound hours after shooting at Indiana State Police trooper, police say

A man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after firing shots at an Indiana State Police trooper and fleeing the scene on Friday afternoon in rural LaPorte County.

Police said, around 3:15 p.m., someone flagged down an Indiana State Police trooper to report a man and a woman who were walking on County Road 125 East after approaching a relative and acting suspiciously.

The trooper located the pair and, after asking the man for identification, the man pulled out a gun. The trooper accelerated away as the man fired shots at him, striking the trooper's patrol vehicle twice. The trooper was not hurt.

The pair then fled into a nearby wooded area, but the woman later came out and surrendered.

Police launched a manhunt for the man who shot at the trooper, and around 7:40 p.m., a SWAT team searched a nearby home and found the man in the basement, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man's name has not been released.

Charges were pending against the woman who was taken into custody.