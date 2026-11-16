Officials in the far northwest suburbs are warning residents after a suspect escaped police custody.

The village of Johnsburg in McHenry County said 24-year-old Darwin Chub was taken into custody on Sunday for an outstanding warrant.

Officials said while waiting to be processed, Chub managed to get free from his restraints and leave the police station, prompting the community alert.

He is described as a Hispanic man standing at 5-foot-6 and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and is said to reside in McHenry County.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve yellow shirt, blue jeans, dark colored hiking/work-style boots, and a red and black Chicago Bulls baseball cap

Officials said he was not armed at the time of his escape and that the suspect poses no additional threats to public safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Johnsburg Police Department at 815-385-6024.