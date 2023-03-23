Suspect charged with December shooting of man, 60, in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with shooting another man in South Shore last year.

Anthony Anderson, 57, was arrested by members of the Homicide Investigation Support Team on Wednesday, in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive.

Police say on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m., he shot and seriously wounded a 60-year-old man on the same block.

Anderson was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

He is due to appear in bond court Thursday.