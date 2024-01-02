Suspect charged with shooting at delivery driver in Chicago suburb, police say

ANTIOCH, Ill (CBS) – A man was charged after allegedly chasing and firing multiple shots at a delivery driver in Lake County.

Travis R. Malott, 34, was arrested following a brief standoff with the Antioch Police Department and the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System Sunday morning. He was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Malott is a convicted felon, according to police.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to several reports of shots at Country Manor Apartments, in the 1200 block of Main Street. Arriving officers met with a delivery driver from a local restaurant who was making deliveries in the area, police said.

The driver told officers while making the delivery to the apartment complex, he was met by Malott who recognized him from a previous dispute. He then displayed a pistol and chased the driver to his vehicle.

It is further alleged while the delivery driver attempted to flee, Malott fired several rounds at him and his vehicle. No one was struck.

Malott retreated into his apartment and was initially uncooperative with responding officers. Several other neighboring police agencies were called in to assist with taking him into custody – causing the area to be blocked off for several hours. He eventually surrendered to officers at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Antioch Police obtained a search warrant where investigators recovered two weapons inside Malott's apartment. Seven spent shell casings were also recovered from the parking lot of the complex.

Anyone with any additional information related to this crime, including security camera video, or anyone who may have been the victim of an unreported crime, are encouraged to call the Antioch Police dispatch center at 847-270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.