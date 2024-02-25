Suspect charged with murder of convenience store worker in South Side Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with the deadly shooting of a convenience store worker during an attempted robbery in the Grand Crossing neighborhood last month.

Jimmy Smith, 45, was taken into custody on Friday, in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder, and one felony count of armed robbery with discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police said Smith was identified as the gunman who, on Jan. 9, around 10:16 p.m., shot and killed 43-year-old Mohammad Suleumen Almomani near the Half Moon grocery store, in the 300 block of East 79th Street.

Almomani just finished his shift at the store and was in his car when the robber approached. Almomani tried to fight the robber when he was shot in the head.

The store owner, Rami Kanann, said Almomani was a father of three and moved to the United States about five months ago from Jordan, where he was a police officer before his death.

Smith was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.