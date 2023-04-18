Chicago man charged in South Chicago double murder

CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who fatally shot a man before chasing down and beating a woman to death in South Chicago is now facing murder charges.

Steven Hawthorn, 55, of Chicago was arrested on Sunday in the 2200 block of East 83rd Street.

Chicago police say around 1:53 a.m., a 55-year-old man walked into a residence, in the 8300 block of South Luella Avenue, and fired shots - fatally striking a man in the head.

The suspect then chased a 26-year-old woman to the 8200 block of South Paxton Avenue where she was struck in the head with a blunt object. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Responding officers placed Hawthorne into custody.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.