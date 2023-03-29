Suspect charged in shooting that killed man in car with pregnant wife on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway that left a man dead.

The victim's pregnant wife was also in the car at the time, but was not hurt.

Illinois State Police announced Wednesday that Nicholas Samudio of Chicago has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Humberto Marin-Garcia, 28, on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Nicholas Samudio Illinois State Police

Just after 9:30 p.m. that night, Marin-Garcia was driving on the Stevenson near Ashland Avenue when shots were fired from another vehicle. The shooter then drove off.

Marin-Garcia was killed. His pregnant wife, Mayra Solis, was a passenger in the car. She wasn't in injured, but was taken to St. Anthony Hospital as a precaution.

Humberto Marin-Garcia, seen with his wife and two daughters, was shot and killed while driving on the Stevenson Expressway on Feb. 16, 2023. His pregnant wife was in the car at the time, but was not injured. GoFundMe

After an extensive investigation that included a review of hours' worth of surveillance videos, Illinois State Police identified the suspected shooter's vehicle and passengers. On Feb. 26, Chicago Police – while in the middle of a separate investigation – pursued the vehicle with assistance from the ISP North Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement group.

The passengers in the car were taken into custody, and it turned out one of the male passengers was wanted for questioning in the shooting that killed Marin-Garcia. Samudio was indicted on murder charges on Monday, and is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail.