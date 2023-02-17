Stevenson Expressway Shooting: Man killed, pregnant passenger uninjured
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deadly shooting was reported on the Stevenson Expressway.
Just after 9:30 p.m., a driver and their pregnant passenger were driving near Damen Avenue when shots were fired.
The driver was killed and and the passenger was taken to the hospital to be checked.
All those lanes reopened just after 3 a.m.
Police are investigating.
