Watch CBS News
Local News

Stevenson Expressway Shooting: Man killed, pregnant passenger uninjured

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deadly shooting was reported on the Stevenson Expressway.

Just after 9:30 p.m., a driver and their pregnant passenger were driving near Damen Avenue when shots were fired. 

The driver was killed and and the passenger was taken to the hospital to be checked. 

All those lanes reopened just after 3 a.m.

Police are investigating. 

First published on February 17, 2023 / 5:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.