Suspect charged in shooting that left one man dead, another wounded in Park Manor

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is charged with shooting two men in Park Manor back in June.

Colby Aiknes, 34, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.  

The offender was arrested on Friday in the 6200 block of South Drexel Avenue.

Police said on June 2 around 4:58 p.m., two men, 41 and 39, were struck by gunfire on the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue.

The 41-year-old victim was struck in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in an unknown condition. The 39-year-old victim was struck in the chest and abdomen and was also transported to U of C where he was pronounced dead.

Aiknes was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

He is due in bond court Sunday. 

First published on August 21, 2022 / 12:36 PM

