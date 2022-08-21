Suspect charged in shooting that left one man dead, another wounded in Park Manor
CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is charged with shooting two men in Park Manor back in June.
Colby Aiknes, 34, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
The offender was arrested on Friday in the 6200 block of South Drexel Avenue.
Police said on June 2 around 4:58 p.m., two men, 41 and 39, were struck by gunfire on the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue.
The 41-year-old victim was struck in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in an unknown condition. The 39-year-old victim was struck in the chest and abdomen and was also transported to U of C where he was pronounced dead.
Aiknes was placed into custody and charged accordingly.
He is due in bond court Sunday.
