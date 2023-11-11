Suspect charged in shooting outside adult entertainment venue in downtown Chicago

Shooting outside adult entertainment venue in Chicago leaves man hurt; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged after shooting another man outside a gentlemen's club in South Loop.

Guadalupe Martinez, 27, was arrested by police around 5:38 a.m. Thursday morning, in the 1700 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said around 4:15 a.m., a 30-year-old man was escorting another man out of the Deja Vu Showgirls Club, located in the 700 block of South Clinton Street near Polk Street, when a black Tesla pulled up, and someone from inside fired shots.

The victim was shot in the knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Martinez was quickly located and placed into custody. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, and a misdemeanor count of failing to surrender a FOID card.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

