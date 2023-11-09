Man shot outside adult entertainment venue in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot outside an adult entertainment venue the South Loop early Thursday morning.

Shots were fired in the 700 block of South Clinton Street near Polk Street just before 4:15 a.m.. Bullet casings are marked on the ground Clinton Street is blocked off.

Police said a 30-year-old man was escorting another man out of the business when shots were fired from inside a black Tesla.

The victim was shot in the knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.