Man shot outside adult entertainment venue in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot outside an adult entertainment venue the South Loop early Thursday morning.
Shots were fired in the 700 block of South Clinton Street near Polk Street just before 4:15 a.m.. Bullet casings are marked on the ground Clinton Street is blocked off.
Police said a 30-year-old man was escorting another man out of the business when shots were fired from inside a black Tesla.
The victim was shot in the knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
