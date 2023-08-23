Suspect charged with shooting Bolingbrook police officer

The above video is from a previous report.

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 24-year-old man was charged with shooting a Bolingbrook police officer last Sunday.

Victor Zarate allegedly stole from a business in the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive and fled the scene before police arrived Sunday evening. He later returned and fired multiple gunshots at the business.

Victor Zarate, 24, was charged with shooting a Bolingbrook police officer last Sunday. Bolingbrook Police Department

A Bolingbrook police officer found Zarate at his home in the 100 block of West Briarcliff Road. Zarate then fired multiple shots at the officer, striking him twice, police said. He then barricaded himself in the home.

He was later arrested.

Zarate was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He's being held at the Will County Jail on $5 million bond.

The officer who was shot was released from the hospital on Tuesday. He will continue his recovery at home.

Illinois State Police and the Will County State's Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.