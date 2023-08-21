Bolingbrook Police officer shot, suspect barricaded in residence

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook Police officer was hospitalized Sunday evening after being shot by a suspect in a business theft.

According to police, around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a theft at a business in the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive.

The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived, but around 7:45 p.m., officers located the suspect.

When an officer made contact, the offender shot the officer, police said.

The officer was hospoitalized, and police were surrounding a residence where the suspect was barricaded Sunday night, according to police.

"It's a little heartbreaking knowing something like this could happen so locally and so close by," one neighbor told CBS 2. "It's just a lot. I think the whole community is going through it. They evacuated the whole block so People aren't even in their homes right now."

SWAT officers could be seen on the scene around 10 p.m. Illinois State Police were assisting with the investigation and tactical operations, according to a release.