Suspect charged with robbing multiple businesses on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing multiple charges in connection to business robberies on the city's North Side.

Williamomo Peray, 44, was arrested on Tuesday, in the 5300 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Police said on Monday, the suspect entered a business, in the 5700 block of North California Avenue, and took money. He was also charged with the robbery of two restaurants within minutes of each other on Sept. 6, in the 2500 and 4700 blocks of West Lawrence Avenue.

Peray was charged with three felony counts of aggravated robbery with an indication of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.