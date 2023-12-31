Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect charged in murder of mother on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Suspect arrested, charged in murder of mother on West Side
Suspect arrested, charged in murder of mother on West Side 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a mother in the Austin neighborhood earlier this month.

Kenneth Brown, 44, was charged with first-degree murder after police say he shot and killed Maria Roque, 34, on Dec. 13.

Her family says she was killed in front of her home near Long Avenue and Kinzie while her 8-year-old daughter, was in the car nearby. Her 14-year-old son rushed to perform CPR but could not save her.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.  

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 31, 2023 / 7:09 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.