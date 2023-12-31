Suspect charged in murder of mother on Chicago's West Side

Suspect arrested, charged in murder of mother on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a mother in the Austin neighborhood earlier this month.

Kenneth Brown, 44, was charged with first-degree murder after police say he shot and killed Maria Roque, 34, on Dec. 13.

Her family says she was killed in front of her home near Long Avenue and Kinzie while her 8-year-old daughter, was in the car nearby. Her 14-year-old son rushed to perform CPR but could not save her.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.