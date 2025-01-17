Chicago police release surveillance video of suspects wanted in string of South Side ATM burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a group of suspects wanted in a sting of ATM burglaries on the city's South Side last month.

The burglaries occurred between Dec. 17 and 25 in the early morning hours in the Auburn Gresham, Greater Grand Crossing, Roseland, and South Side neighborhoods.

Police said that in each incident, the suspects placed a chain on a business's front shutter or door to pull it off the hinges and remove the ATM. In some incidents, the suspects were armed with firearms while committing burglary.

Incident dates and locations:

8800 South Ashland on Dec. 17 at 4:50 a.m. - Auburn Gresham

100 East 75th Street on Dec. 24 at 4:43 a.m. - Greater Grand Crossing

100 West 103rd Street on Dec. 24 at 5:20 a.m. - Roseland

1600 West 115th Street on Dec 25 at 4:46 a.m. - South Side

The suspects were only described as four to eight people wearing dark-colored clothing with hoodies and masks.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.