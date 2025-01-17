Watch CBS News
Chicago police release surveillance video of suspects wanted in string of South Side ATM burglaries

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a group of suspects wanted in a sting of ATM burglaries on the city's South Side last month.

The burglaries occurred between Dec. 17 and 25 in the early morning hours in the Auburn Gresham, Greater Grand Crossing, Roseland, and South Side neighborhoods.

Police said that in each incident, the suspects placed a chain on a business's front shutter or door to pull it off the hinges and remove the ATM. In some incidents, the suspects were armed with firearms while committing burglary. 

Incident dates and locations:

  • 8800 South Ashland on Dec. 17 at 4:50 a.m. - Auburn Gresham
  • 100 East 75th Street on Dec. 24 at 4:43 a.m. - Greater Grand Crossing
  • 100 West 103rd Street on Dec. 24 at 5:20 a.m. - Roseland
  • 1600 West 115th Street on Dec 25 at 4:46 a.m. - South Side

The suspects were only described as four to eight people wearing dark-colored clothing with hoodies and masks.

Burglary / Crime Pattern #P24-02-020B by Chicago Police on YouTube

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

