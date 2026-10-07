Supreme Court will hear Cook County assault weapons ban arguments in December

The Supreme Court will hear arguments over Cook County's assault weapons ban at the beginning of December.

The court indicated it would take up a challenge to the county's ban at the end of their spring session. The case challenges a 1996 Cook County ordinance which bans the sale, possession and transfer of all assault weapons and large-capacity magazines – defined as magazines holding more than 10 rounds.

The court is also taking up a case challenging Connecticut's ban on AR-15s, passed in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, which killed 26 children and educators.

Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke has been preparing the county's defense and announced Wednesday she's not only using top notch lawyers, but an entire team of experts.

"In addition, we have a multitude of constitutional scholars, second amendment experts, veteran litigators and gun safety organizations to present the most powerful defense possible," Burke said.

The Supreme Court will hear the case on Dec. 2. Burke said the outcome could shape common sense gun safety laws across the country.