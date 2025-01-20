Supporters of President Trump celebrate his inauguration at Southwest Side Chicago bar

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Supporters of President Trump celebrated his second inauguration Monday in the Southwest Side's Garfield Ridge neighborhood, and shared their hopes for the next four years.

At Danny's Pizza & Burger Bar, 6021 S. Archer Ave., supporters donned Trump masks, and brought merch and memorabilia from the president's first term. They embraced a feeling of optimism as President Trump said, "The golden age of America begins right now."

Danny's sits near Chicago's 13th and 23rd wards, where thousands more people voted for a Trump-Vance ticket in 2024 than did for the president's first reelection bid in 2020. The Democratic presidential contender still held the majority of both wards in both elections, though in 2024, the Democratic candidate's lead narrowed significantly.

"He spoke to me. I was like, 'That guy's like me.' He'd speak to everyday middle America, and after what I saw for the last for years — the cost of living, gas, insurance — everything's more expensive," said Bill Rubel. "We've got to do something about it."

The restaurant was at capacity Tuesday. Talking to those who were there celebrating Trump's inauguration Monday morning, they hoped to see changes to immigration and economic policy in his first 100 days.

"Build that wall," said Linda Roberts. "Keep on building that wall for sure."

Roberts supports President Trump's promises for mass deportations — which Mr. Trump's new border czar, Tom Homan, said could start in Chicago this week.

"Trump's going to turn the world around, and his economy, and his policies and all that—compared to the last four years, I think it's going to be a lot better for sure," Roberts said.

The ownership at Danny's has a larger hope for the country as they hosted a Republican celebration in the middle of Chicago — a Democratic stronghold.

"Danny's is apolitical. We're an eating and drinking place," said Jimmy Pieprzyca, owner of Danny's Pizza & urger Bar. "I want to see people just come back together."