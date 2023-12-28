Supporters show up for suburban woman targeted for "Free Palestine" sign in front of her home

Supporters show up for suburban woman targeted for "Free Palestine" sign in front of her home

Supporters show up for suburban woman targeted for "Free Palestine" sign in front of her home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors and strangers are showing support for a Palestinian-American woman in Hickory Hills.

CBS 2 told you about her and the two threatening letters she received about a sign in her front yard.

On Thursday afternoon, community members came together for a silent protest.

CBS2's Noel Brennan was there.

"When you're silent and you're just holding up something, it touches you."

It's not the words her neighbors speak but their presence.

"I really appreciate each and every one of my neighborhood."

That makes Lila Gaber feel supported at her home in Hickory Hills.

"It brings joy to my heart to see that there's a lot of people that have humanity in them still," Gaber said.

She saw humanity on Thursday even in the face of hatred.

"I've received two hate letters. One in October and one in December, and it has circulated online," Gaber said.

Two anonymous, threatening letters came to Lila Gaber's home after she put up a "Free Palestine" sign in her front yard.

The letter said in part "Why do you continue to disrespect the United States of America and the Christian people of Hickory Hills who built this community with your display of Hamas and evil and killers of innocent women and children."

After CBS 2 shared Lila Gaber's story, word about the letters spread to her neighbors and strangers far outside Hickory Hills.

"I don't know her personally."

Kate lives an hour away but helped bring many people together to Hickory Hills.

"I wanted her to know that she has other people that are thinking about her and care whether she's our neighbor or not," said Kate.

One family even drove from Wisconsin to join this silent protest in front of Lila Gaber's home.

"I just want to bring peace and I want to show how peaceful we can be with our silence cause silence does speak volumes," Gaber said.

"Our silence can actually speak louder than these letters."

As police continue to investigate the letters – Gaber hopes whoever sent them is listening.

"I just want to belong. I just want to be able to belong in my community, belong in my home," Gaber said. "I want to belong with people, and if this person just came and rang my doorbell and found out why I put that sign up, we wouldn't be here right now."

Two letters full of hate can't compete with a crowd of support.

"I just don't know how I'm going to thank everybody. It's a beautiful thing," Gaber said.

She said if she receives a third letter, Gaber hopes it comes with an apology.