Chicago area family receives threatening note over "Free Palestine" sign in yard

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. (CBS) – A Palestinian family in the southwest suburbs said they fear for their safety after receiving a threatening note in their mailbox.

Hickory Hills police were investigating the note as a hate crime. The family has a pro-Palestinian sign in their yard. The family told CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot that they have a right to express their beliefs.

The sign reading "Free Palestine" remained on the front lawn Friday. The homeowner said it's going to stay there because she will not live in fear, even after receiving a death threat in the mail.

Lila Gaber, of Hickory Hills, said she received the letter in her mailbox on Tuesday. It was addressed to "resident."

The letter said, "This is the United States of America. Not Palestine! Remove the sign from the lawn or burn."

Gaber added when she first read the letter, she had to re-read it and wondered if she was being pranked.

She was afraid to express her opinions but put the sign up on Oct. 14 and said she'll continue to stand her ground.

"Yes. I am going to put a sign up and I am going to help my people in Palestine," she said, wiping away tears.

Le Mignot: "It's very emotional for you."

Gaber: "It really is."

Le Mignot: "Tell me why."

Gaber: "Because when you go to Palestine, you see the love of the people. You see that they are very welcoming. Honestly, they are very resilient. They are strong people."

She added she felt the sign wasn't saying anything "wrong, just I'm trying to help my people, overseas because they are getting oppressed."