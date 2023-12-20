Southwest suburban Chicago woman receives two threatening letters over 'Free Palestine' sign

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in southwest suburban Hickory Hills on Wednesday were investigating a possible hate crime – for the second time in as many months.

As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported, the crime involves a threatening letter to a woman because of a "Free Palestine" sign she put in her yard. She received the first letter in October, and now the most recent one on Monday.

A strong message is at the top of the second letter, Lila Gaber received at her Hickory Hills home. It reads, in bold print, "FINAL NOTICE."

The letter goes on to say, Gaber's display of this sign on her front lawn that reads, "Free Palestine," disrespects "the United States and the Christian people of Hickory Hills."

The writer goes on the say the display represents Hamas, evil, killers of innocent women and children.

The message in the first letter Gaber received in October read, "THIS IS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA NOT PALESTINE!!!!!!! REMOVE THE SIGN FROM THE LAWN OR B U R N.

"The message behind the sign is free Palestine from oppression, from genocide," Gaber said. "I'm thinking in my head, like, maybe this letter was also with their Christmas letters - and so how can you say, 'Merry Christmas,' and you're sending a hate letter? That's what's bothering me right now. Isn't it supposed to be the best time of the year? How do you send somebody a letter like that?"

The Hickory Hills police chief said his department is working with the U.S. Postal Service in the investigation. Increased patrols were in place around the home and will continue.

Both letters are being processed by the Illinois State Police Crime Lab. Meantime, Gaber says said she has no plans to take the sign down.