Sunny Thursday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another day of sunshine in Chicago as a Hurricane makes landfall in Florida late Thursday evening.

Thursday's highs will be in the upper 70s.

Helene is forecast to make landfall as a powerful Hurricane. The weather here Chicago will greatly be influenced by Helene with wind as the biggest impact starting Friday.

Wind gusts may top 40 to 50 mph for counties far south of Chicago. Gusty winds will be felt in Chicago of 30 to 25 mph.

Highs will be in the upper 70s again on Friday.