Sunday marks last day for Chicago's Northalsted Market Days 2026

Northalsted Market Days 2026 was under way for one more day on Sunday.

Market Days, the largest street festival in the Midwest, is held every year along half a mile of Halsted Street between Addison Street and Belmont Avenue.

The festival draws tens o thousands of LGBTQ+ tourists from across the nation, as well as plenty of people who live right in the neighborhood and elsewhere in Chicago.

Performers on Sunday included singer-songwriter and Northbrook native Jordy, singer-songwriter Daya, and standup comedienne Jessica Kirson. Hip-hop group Cure for Paranoia, singer-songwriter Grant Knoche, and country trailblazer Kameron Ross will also be onstage.

Headliners on Friday and Saturday of this weekend included singer Dawn Richard, singer-songwriter Keri Hilson, singer and violinist Cain Culto, singer and dancer Franki Grande, drag performers Aura Mayari and Myki Meeks, singer and onetime "America's Got Talent" contestant Sarah Potenza, musician and Peloton instructor Camila Ramón, singer-songwriter Sizzy Rocket, Chicago-born performer Ric Wilson.

The party began at 11 a.m. and continues until 10 p.m. Sunday, with all-day lineups on four stages, more than 250 vendors, food and drink, dance exhibitions, and drag performances.

Market Days had to close briefly on Sunday afternoon for storms, but entertainment on all stages later resumed with Daya taking the Addison Street main stage.

The first Market Days was held in August 1982.