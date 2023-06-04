Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: More sun with cooler temps ahead

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another sunny day, but temps not as warm in comparison to previous days. We're still experiencing poor air quality.

Sunshine continues into next week with a cool down on the way.

Cooler by mid week, with a few more clouds. A very minor rain chance on Tuesday, otherwise staying dry.  

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 82. Cooler by the lake.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 59.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny.  High 81. Cooler by the lake.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 6:31 AM

