First Alert Weather: More sun with cooler temps ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another sunny day, but temps not as warm in comparison to previous days. We're still experiencing poor air quality.
Sunshine continues into next week with a cool down on the way.
Cooler by mid week, with a few more clouds. A very minor rain chance on Tuesday, otherwise staying dry.
Today:
Mostly sunny. High 82. Cooler by the lake.
Tonight:
Mostly clear. Low 59.
Tomorrow:
Mostly sunny. High 81. Cooler by the lake.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.