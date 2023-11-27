Watch CBS News
Subway employee robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after two men robbed a Subway restaurant on the city's Southwest Side Monday morning.

An employee told police he was inside the restaurant, in the 6400 block of West 63rd Street around 3 a.m., when the offenders walked in, displayed firearms, and demanded money along with the victim's personal property.

The robbers took $700 from the register. 

Police say one of the workers was punched because he couldn't figure out how to open the store's safe. 

The offenders ripped out the security camera system and then fled the store in an unknown direction.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

