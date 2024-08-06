Suburban teen runs the Crosstown Classic route raising money for the homeless

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago baseball lovers look forward to the Crosstown Classic, with the White Sox hosting the Cubs this weekend, but one local teen is using the opportunity to run from Wrigley Field to Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jackson Canellis, a high school junior and dedicated volunteer at BEDS Plus, invites you to join in the excitement of the Cubs versus Sox in this year's Crosstown Classic with a purpose.

"I gotta stir up the meatballs 'cause we made them at my house. It got all over my shoes and shorts."

A little meat sauce on his shoes is nothing compared to the miles he's put under them.

"They're going to get dirty in the forest no matter what, so it's all good," he said.

For the first time, Jackson is organizing a unique 12-mile run from Wrigley Field to Guaranteed Rate Field, all in the spirit of friendly rivalry and community support.

"I've been volunteering at BEDS Plus for the past four years. I put together this 12-mile run to help raise money for BEDS to make a difference in the lives of their clients and the community they serve," Jackson said.

He's on the cross-country team at Carl Sandburg High School and volunteers every week serving breakfast and lunch at BEDS Plus, a non-profit that helps people experiencing homelessness in southwest suburban Cook County.

Jackson is blending his passions this summer during a big baseball weekend: The Crosstown Classic.

"I come from a big sports family, so I've been growing up watching the Sox and Cubs my whole entire life," Canellis said.

A rivalry can tear sports fans apart, but the shortest route to connection might be supporting a good cause.

"We're going to start at Wrigley Field and then run down to Addison to Sheridan Road," Canellis said.

On Saturday, Jackson and his track teammates will run from the North Side to the South Side.

"(It's a) 12.2 mile run from Wrigley Field to Guaranteed Rate," Canellis said.

Running – to raise $5,000 for Beds Plus.

"I think more than anything, we were honored that he chose BEDS Plus and that he's so passionate about the things he does in his life," said Erin Molek, BEDS Plus's development director.

"To be helping others at such a young age, I'm really proud of him," said Terri Rivera of BEDS Plus.

Anyone who donates to the fundraising runner can pick the Cubs or the Sox and Jackson will wear the jersey of the team with the most donations.

Last year, BEDS Plus assisted over 2,500 individuals and families, offering them not only shelter but also the resources they need to achieve stability and self-sufficiency.

Cannelis said people can support their favorite Chicago baseball team by providing food, basic needs, and comfort to individuals facing food insecurity and homelessness. Canellis admits he's pulling for one specific team.

"I want to wear the Sox jersey, not gonna lie," Canellis said. "We're running to raise money and awareness for a good cause."

No one can ignore rivalry, but a run can be bigger than baseball. Running for a cause makes this year's Crosstown Classic all the more important. Jackson has made and served over 750 lunches and meals for BEDS Plus; it is the leading provider in the Southwest Suburbs of Cook County, supporting those struggling with housing insecurity.

Jackson Cannelis' run from Wrigley Field to Guaranteed Rate Field starts Saturday, August 10, at 3:00 p.m. To pick your team or make a donation, go to the Run for a Cause page.