Suburban tavern, restaurant with gaming machines hit by smash-and-grab burglars multiple times this year

Burglars hit two restaurants in suburban Hometown and Burbank, Illinois, overnight, and it's not the first time either has been targeted.

In Burbank, Illinois, someone smashed the front window at Two Mike's Tavern on Cicero and 85th. Workers at the scene told CBS News Chicago that the cash box was taken, and that this is the third time this year the tavern has been burgled

In fact, the owner said, the tavern was last hit by burglars three weeks ago and the smashed glass from that incident was just replaced last week.

A mile away in Hometown, police are investigating a break in at Lucky Dogs, a hot dog restaurant and gaming parlor, on Southwest Highway and 87th Street. The owner there told CBS News Chicago this is the third time this year they've been struck by smash-and-grab burglars. The owner said the cash box was taken, but they didn't know how much money was inside.

Both restaurants have video gambling machines on the premises as well, according to signage out front.