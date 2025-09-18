Suburban Chicago school district's petition to honor Charlie Kirk draws heated debate

Some school leaders in Chicago's northwest suburbs were preparing for a big crowd Thursday afternoon, as they were set to discuss a petition to honor Charlie Kirk.

The debate is so strong that there is a separate petition opposing gathering signatures for the first.

Administrators at Township High School District 214 said they had expected 100 people, and an overflow room that seats 400. They said they have not had to use the overflow room since the pandemic, but may now need to do so again.

The district has also added security staff in anticipation of the big turnout.

The petition, organized by area adults, requests honorary plaques of Wheeling High School — of which Kirk was a graduate. The petition also asks for expedited approval for any chapters at district schools of Turning Point USA, the conservative organization Kirk founded, as well as a district-wide day of honor for Kirk that could include school assemblies.

"You can't argue that he's not a distinguished alumni when the NFL has a moment of silence for him, the Chicago Cubs do a thing of mourning for him, they're chanting his name in London, Korea had a thing for him," said Amy Osterman, who supports the petition for Kirk. "Like, are they all wrong? Are they all wrong?"

But a secondary opposing petition argues Kirk was a divisive figure stating in part, "While his achievements are notable to some, honoring him at this level would send a message to many students, families, and staff — especially those who have been targeted or alienated by Kirk's rhetoric — that their concerns and lived experiences are secondary."

Kirk died Wednesday, Sept. 10, after he was shot at an event at Utah Valley University.

Kirk's funeral is set for Sunday morning. His casket was flown to Arizona, where his family lives, on Air Force Two, with Vice President JD Vance accompanying it. Mr. Trump previously said he will attend the service. Mr. Trump also recently said he would posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, was arrested late last week and is being held without bail. Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder and other related crimes. Authorities say Robinson confessed to the killing in a series of text messages. Utah officials have said they intend to seek the death penalty.

Meanwhile, Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, has been named chief executive officer of Turning Point USA — which has a presence on 3,500 campuses in the United States, according to its website.

District 214 issued a statement reading in part:

"We are aware of the two Change.org petitions related to Charlie Kirk's passing and actions District 214 should or should not take. "We are not aware of any current or previous Turning Point USA Chapters in the school district. Turning Point USA would need to follow our policies and procedures related to non-school sponsored groups, which state that groups that 'advocate particular religious, political, or philosophical beliefs or ideas' are non-school sponsored groups. These groups have equal access to district facilities, but District 214 does not provide funding, does not promote or participate in group meetings or events, and does not support the activities of these groups in any way. Additionally, non-school sponsored groups must have a volunteer 'monitor' who is an employee of the district. Monitors are not compensated for their time with the group and must attend group meetings for supervisory purposes but cannot participate in the group's activities."

The district added that each school has a different process for recognizing distinguished alumni — and the current process usually includes completing a nomination form to be reviewed by a school-level committee. The district said it is currently updating the process for nominating and considering candidates for the award in line with a strategic plan approved in April — which will ensure a uniform nominating process for district schools.

Kirk has not been named a distinguished alumnus of Wheeling High School previously. His picture was shown on a "Where Are They Now?" presentation on foam boards highlighting the district's career pathways program, the district said. But the photos on the boards deteriorated over time, and the whole presentation was taken down when the district underwent a rebranding campaign.

The district statement continued:

