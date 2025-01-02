Submission deadline coming for couples to win a wedding at Skydeck Chicago at Willis Tower

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Think about it. There must be higher love. Up in the tower formerly known as Sears above."

With apologies to Steve Winwood, Kygo, and Whitney Houston, that paraphrased lyric 1980s pop lyric will become a reality for four lucky couples this Valentine's Day.

For its eighth annual "Love on the Ledge" contest, Skydeck Chicago is letting four couples tie the knot, or renew their vows, at the top of the Willis Tower. The ceremony will occur on The Ledge, one the five glass floor balconies that just out from the tower with glass floors that look down onto the city below.

Couples need to submit a photo or video sharing why they should be picked to have their ceremony on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower—1,353 in the air.

Each of the winning couples will enjoy a private, officiated 15-minute wedding ceremony or vow renewal, with florals and décor provided. The couple may invite family and friends.

The four winning couples will also receive a complimentary overnight stay at Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop right across the street from the Willis Tower, a professional wedding photographer, and deluxe offerings—including breakfast, and a champagne toast after the ceremony.

Sunday, Jan. 5, is the deadline for submissions. Winners will be notified by email next week.

The ceremonies will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The submission form can be found at the Skydeck Chicago website.