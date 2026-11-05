5 fascinating stumpy cuttlefish come to Shedd Aquarium

Five stumpy cuttlefish are now on exhibit at the Shedd Aquarium.

The aquarium said the sea creature could be mistaken for a rocky pile of sand, a colorful chunk of coral, or even a "hypnotic alien from another world." But the stumpy cuttlefish is not any of those things — it is a cephalopod, a class within the mollusk phylum, which also includes squid, octopuses, and nautiluses.

Just like those other creatures, stumpy cuttlefish can change the patterns, colors, and texture of their skin to camouflage themselves and keep predators away, the aquarium said.

In addition to the ability to camouflage themselves quickly, stumpy cuttlefish have translucent, fluttering fins on the back of their mantles that help them keep their balance in the water. Their eight arms also conceal tentacles that can lunge out and drag in prey.

The eyes of the cuttlefish also change size and shape as their pupils fluctuate depending on light conditions.

Stumpy cuttlefish Shedd Aquarium / Samuel RC Elia

The five stumpy cuttlefish can be found at the Wild Reef at the Shedd.