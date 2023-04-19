School district hopes student teaching program for high schoolers helps combat teacher shortage

LA GRANGE, Ill. (CBS) -- It's been an ongoing issue in Illinois – schools don't have enough teachers.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, there are 5,300 unfilled positions at public schools across the state.

On Tuesday night, CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at how some schools are trying to reverse the trend.

Renee Letourneau and Elle Rockrohr are juniors at Lyons Township High School. They spend several periods each week off campus — student-teaching kindergartners at nearby Pleasantdale Elementary.

"I had to wait till my senior year in college to do what these girls are able to do now," said Dawn Saukstelis, teaching internship coordinator at Lyons Township High School.

The student-teacher program isn't new. But the need to refill the teacher pipeline is at a new high.

What's behind the teacher shortage?

"It might be because of the pay for a lot of teachers, because that can get pretty low - especially in like private schools," Letourneau said.

"And the hours," said Rockrohr. "I remember like the first day, we had to interviewed our teachers – and she said she does like four hours after being at school all day."

Saukstelis, who runs the student-teacher program, said she has never seen a teacher shortage like the current one. She is concerned what might happen if more kids like Renee and Elle don't shift interests back toward teaching.

"Most likely, we'll have packed classrooms - and teachers that are overwhelmed, and overworked, and tired," Saukstelis said.

This teacher shortage problem is getting worse – not better. A recent study from the Illinois Association of Superintendents shows eight out of 10 districts in Illinois say they have a teacher shortage.

The study shows nine out of 10 districts say it is worse this year than last, and even more than that say they are getting fewer applications for next year.

Even at Pleasantdale Elementary, located in a desirable district, they started this school year short on teachers.

Today, there are over 5,300 open teaching positions statewide - making those interested in the profession bullish on their future.

"It definitely is comforting knowing that I'll get a job if I need one; that there will be that option for me. But it's not really about that. It's more because I like want to do this."

Getting more high-schoolers to "want to do this" — giving them real-world experience before senior year of high school — may be one way to reverse the troubling teacher trend.

A total of 92 percent of Illinois districts are reporting a substitute teacher shortage - and many say less than half of applicants are qualified for the roles they're applying for.